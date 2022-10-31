EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — An Easton man remains at the hospital after he was wounded Friday night in an officer-involved shooting.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Easton police responded to a report of a disturbance at a Central Street home and allegedly arrived to find a man armed with a knife.

The officers drew their service weapons and attempted to intervene, the DA’s office said. One officer fired and hit the 34-year-old man.

The woman who called 911 was also “slightly injured,” according to the DA’s office. Both were treated at the scene, then taken to the hospital. The woman has since been released.

The victim told police she had locked herself in a bedroom to get away from her boyfriend while they were having an argument. He broke down the door, officials said, then went downstairs and armed himself with a knife.

The man is being held in custody pending arraignment on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and assault on a family or household member.

Massachusetts State Police detectives are investigating the incident.