EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — CatholicTV’s Easter Sunday Mass, celebrated by Cardinal Sean O’Malley, will be broadcast on WPRI 12 and FOX Providence April 12.

The Mass will take place at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston.

The Mass will air on WPRI 12 Easter Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on FOX Providence from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.