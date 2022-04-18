LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — A wind-fueled blaze that damaged several homes Friday night in Lawrence displaced more than 70 people but resulted in no injuries, with one local leader calling it an “Easter miracle.”

In all, 73 people belonging to 17 different families are residing in temporary housing following the blaze, Lawrence officials said Saturday.

Fire officials said they believe the fire started on the third-floor balcony of a home in Lawrence before spreading to five other nearby residences. They said high winds helped the fire spread quickly in the densely settled neighborhood.

All residents were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. No pets were reported missing or injured either.

“An Easter miracle,” said City Council President Marc Laplante. “It’s amazing that we were able to walk away from this.”

Crews from fire departments in Massachusetts and New Hampshire worked for more than three hours to extinguish the fire. The Red Cross is providing housing and assistance to the occupants of the damaged homes, and local community groups are helping to coordinate donations.