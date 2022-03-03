BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WPRI) — An East Providence man is facing a slew of charges after police say he stole catalytic converters from more than a dozen buses belonging to a transportation company more than a year ago.

According to police, the thefts occurred at A&A Metro Transportation in Bridgewater on the night of Feb. 23, 2021, or the early morning hours of Feb. 24, 2021.

An officer who responded to the scene said it appeared the catalytic converters from 19 buses and two other vehicles had been cut and removed with a “Sawzall-type cutting tool.”

Police believe two suspects may have been involved. Through their investigation, they identified one as Ryan Gobern and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On Sunday, Bridgewater police were notified that Gobern had been arrested by Rhode Island State Police on unrelated charges, as well as the warrant.

Gobern, 45, was arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court on the following charges:

21 counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle

19 counts of larceny over $1,200

Two counts of larceny under $1,200

Possession of a burglarious instrument

Police said the incident remains under investigation.