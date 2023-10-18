EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WPRI) — A woman accused of hitting an 11-year-old on a bicycle and leaving the scene has surrendered to police.

Boston 25 News was at the police station when the suspect arrived Tuesday night.

East Bridgewater Police Chief Michael Jenkins said the victim was hit while riding her bike in the Central Elementary School parking lot.

Surveillance video from the incident shows the initial impact. The victim was then pushed forward by the vehicle roughly 60 feet.

The girl was evaluated at the scene by paramedics and her mother, who declined medical transport on her daughter’s behalf.

The suspect is a 62-year-old woman from Florida. Police said she’s believed to be staying with relatives who live in the area.