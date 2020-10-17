Early voting underway in Massachusetts

Massachusetts

BOSTON (WPRI) — Early voting for the November election in Massachusetts is underway.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin says every city and town will offer early voting in at least one location Saturday and Sunday and is available to all registered voters who have not already returned a mail-in ballot.

“This year, we have expanded the early voting period to be 14 days long, so that those who want to vote in person may choose the time that works best for them, over a period of many days to help avoid crowding,” Galvin said.

“Because of voter enthusiasm, the first day of early voting is often the busiest day. If you want to vote at a time when there will be fewer people around, weekday voting is also available.”

Every location in Massachusetts is required to be set up for social distancing and safe voting.

Election workers will be limiting crowding inside voting locations and keeping surfaces and implements sanitized.

Early voting will continue each day through October 30th.

A complete list of every voting locations and schedules can be found here.

