Early voting kicks off in Massachusetts primary election

Massachusetts

A voting sign (Nexstar, file)

BOSTON (AP) — Voters can begin casting ballots in the state’s primary election at early voting locations across the state Saturday. It’s the first time early voting has been available for a state primary in Massachusetts.

Early voting will continue through August 28. Saturday is also the last day to register to vote in the primary. Voters can find early voting locations and ballot drop boxes in their communities by going to the secretary of the commonwealth’s website.

The primary is Sept. 1. Voters are also being encouraged to hand deliver their mail-in ballots if they can instead of dropping them in the mail. 

