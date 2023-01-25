DUXBURY, Mass. (WPRI) — The Duxbury woman reportedly who jumped out a window after killing two of her children will be charged with murder, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.

Lindsay Clancy, 32, is accused of strangling at least two of her three children before attempting to take her own life.

Cruz said first responders rushed to Summer Street Tuesday after Clancy’s husband returned home and found her.

Clancy’s three children were discovered unresponsive inside the home. Cruz said all three children were rushed to the hospital with traumatic injuries.

Her two oldest children, identified by Cruz as 5-year-old Cora Clancy and 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Clancy’s 7-month-old son is alive and receiving treatment, according to Cruz. His current condition is unknown.

While the cause of their deaths have yet to be determined, Cruz said it appears Clancy strangled Cora and Dawson. It’s unclear at this time whether she also strangled her infant son.

Clancy remains hospitalized with unknown injuries. Cruz said once Clancy is released, she will be charged with two counts of murder.

12 News confirmed Clancy works at Mass General Hospital as a labor and delivery nurse.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of this unthinkable tragedy,” the hospital said in a statement. “We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by these devastating events.”