DUXBURY, Mass. (WPRI) — The Duxbury woman who reportedly jumped out a window after killing her three young children earlier this year is facing additional charges, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

Lindsay Clancy, 32, has been charged with three counts each of murder and strangulation. She was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury on Friday, effectively moving her case to Superior Court.

Clancy, who’s now paralyzed from the waist down, has been held without bail at a medical facility since January. She’s accused of strangling her three children to death with exercise bands inside their Summer Street home before trying to take her own life.

Her eldest children, 5-year-old Cora Clancy and 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, were rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Her youngest child, 7-month-old Callan Clancy, spent several days in the hospital before succumbing to his injuries.

Prosecutors argue that Lindsay planned to kill her three children by sending her husband to pick up takeout from a restaurant they don’t normally visit. She also reportedly used Apple Maps to determine how long it would take him to return.

Her attorney claims that Lindsay sought treatment for post-partum depression and was overprescribed psychiatric medication.

It’s unclear at this time when Lindsay will return to court, but her husband Patrick Clancy is asking everyone to forgive her.

“The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone – me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients,” he said in a statement. “The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace.”

Lindsay was previously arraigned on two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. She will be arraigned on the new charges at a later date.