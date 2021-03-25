Duxbury high school football coach fired after anti-Semitic play calls

DUXBURY, Mass. (WPRI) — A high school varsity football coach in Duxbury has been fired after an investigation found players allegedly using anti-Semitic language while calling audibles in a game earlier this month.

Dave Maimaron has previously apologized, but has since been fired from coaching and is now on paid administrative leave from his teaching position.

The decision comes after an incident during Duxbury’s game against Plymouth North on March 12, when players used derogatory terms in play calls.

Superintendent John Antonucci released a statement saying the district recognizes how serious this is and “the outrage is real, warranted, and we hear it. The fact that members of our school community used such offensive language, including anti-Semitic language, is horrifying and disappointing.”

The group “Duxbury For All” is hoping this is a learning moment for the whole community.

“We’d like teachers, parents kids, to talk about this to think about why it happened why it was wrong,” Bruce Rutter said.

The school district said it’s working with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on how to respond both in the short- and long-term.

“They’ve identified a systemic issue and that’s going to require a commitment to long-term change,” ADL New England Regional Director Robert Trestan said.

The football team’s game Friday night against Hingham has been canceled. The Junior Varsity and Freshman teams will also not be playing their games this weekend.