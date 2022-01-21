Dunkin’ customer accused of throwing hot coffee at man for not wearing mask

BROOKLINE, Mass. (WPRI) — A man has been charged with assault after a fight over a face mask at a Dunkin’ in Brookline, Mass.

Police said they were called to the Harvard Street location around 8:30 a.m. Thursday after two customers got into a verbal exchange regarding one man not wearing a mask inside the coffee shop.

The victim pulled his shirt over his face to try to deescalate the situation but Dion Millsap, 23, of Dorchester, became belligerent toward store employees and other customers, according to police.

When Millsap left, police said he threw his hot coffee in the direction of the maskless man, hitting him on the back of his lower legs.

Millsap was located about two blocks away near Station Street and when he saw the officers, he attempted to run but was quickly captured, police said.

His defense attorney, Ian Henchy, said the case is being blown out of proportion.

“He was planning on starting a new job today. This isn’t what he planned on doing with his day, certainly,” Henchy said. “Being brought to lockup and being arraigned in front of media at Brookline District Court was not how he planned this day to go.”

“He does have a 5-year-old son and that was his main concern when I was talking to him: ‘I have to get out here I’m supposed to pick up my kid,'” Henchy added.

The victim declined medical treatment, according to police.

Millsap was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.