Dropkick Murphys playing concert to benefit family of fallen Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — Boston’s Dropkick Murphy’s are helping raise money for the family of fallen Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard.

The 39-year-old husband and father of three died while saving members of his crew in a raging house fire on Stockholm Street in Worcester on November 13.

Last week, thousands of firefighters paid their final respects to their brother in red who will forever be remembered as a hero.

Friday night, a benefit concert is being held at the Worcester Beer Garden, with 100 percent of proceeds going directly to Lt. Menard’s family.

The event is also being billed as night of “remembrance and celebration” in the midst of the tragedy.

SOLD OUT: But you can still make donations at https://tinyurl.com/s6b43yy.Lt. Jason Menard Fundraiser to feature… Posted by Worcester Beer Garden & Pavilion on Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Tickets were being sold online for $30 a piece and have already sold out, according to the Worcester Beer Garden’s Facebook page. Even more money will be raised through a 50/50 raffle and a portion of bar sales from the evening.