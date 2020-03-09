Driver summonsed in Florida crash that killed 4 members of Mass. family

ORLANDO, Fla. (WPRI) — The driver of the pickup truck that hit a van from behind last month in Orlando, Fla., injuring and killing members of a Massachusetts family, is receiving the most serious charge he can get under state law, state police said: a ticket for careless driving.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, their investigation of the February 18 crash found Lucas Dos Reis Laurindo, 26, failed to slow down and hit the rear of the van, which rolled onto its side and hit two other vehicles as a result.

The family in the van included Julie Smith, 41, her daughter, Scarlett Smith, 5, and her mother, Josephine Fay, 71, who were all seated in the back row and died at the scene. Their brother, Jaxon Smith, 11, died the next day at the hospital due to his injuries.

Scarlett’s twin sister Skyler survived along with a 10-year-old sibling, their father, and their grandfather. Police said the injuries to the people in the other two vehicles were minor.

Lt. Kim Montes said the FHP remains in contact with the families involved in the crash and continues to send condolences as they recover.

Dos Reis Laurindo was taken into custody on Feb. 28 by federal law enforcement for violating a visa, according to Lt. Montes, and it is for that reason he is being held at Glades County Jail.

The ticket for careless driving requires Dos Reis Laurindo to face a judge on the charge.