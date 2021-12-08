Driver shortage prompts MBTA to adjust some schedules

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston-area public transit system is adjusting some bus and trolley schedules this winter and launching an aggressive recruitment campaign in response to a shortage of drivers.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said Tuesday many bus routes will operate with less frequency and a select few will operate with more frequency starting Dec. 19.

Charges are also coming to the Mattapan Line trolley service. There are no schedule changes on the Red, Orange, Blue, and Green Lines.

In response to the worker shortage, the MBTA has gone to more than 20 career fairs this fall and is updating and streamlining the way it hires.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 12/3/2021: Rep. Brandon Potter, (D) District 16

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com