Driver charged in fatal crash into flooded area off I-95 in Dedham

DEDHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A Brighton man is being held on bail in connection with a fatal crash on I-95 in Dedham on Saturday morning.

State police said the passenger of the vehicle was killed after it rolled over into a flooded gully in the area of Exit 27 around 4:30 a.m.

The victim is identified as Liam Fitzgerald, 27, of West Roxbury.

Arkeem Samuel, 28, was taken into custody at his home on Saturday night. He is charged with felony motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence and operating negligently, operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lanes violation.

Samuel is expected in Dedham District Court on Monday.