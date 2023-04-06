MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Brockton man turned himself in Thursday in connection with a crash that claimed a woman’s life earlier this week.

Juan Leonardo Parra Altamirano, 33, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury resulting in death, leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury, and leaving the scene of a crash that caused property damage, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Erpharo Gilbert, 46, of Raynham, was killed in the crash Monday night on Route 24 in West Bridgewater.

State police said Gilbert’s car was hit around 10:30 p.m. by another vehicle that fled the scene. It caused Gilbert’s car to crash into the center barrier before it was struck again by a pickup truck. The car burst into flames and Gilbert was pronounced dead at the scene.

Parra Altamirano is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.