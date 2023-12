BRIDGEWATER, M.A. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts State Police cruiser was left smashed by an alleged drunk driver early Saturday morning.

The state police say a trooper had stopped a car on Route 24 West around 1 a.m. when a pickup truck crashed into the cruiser.

The cruiser was then pushed into the state trooper, leaving them with minor injuries.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was arrested.