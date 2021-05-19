Dramatic video shows Massachusetts police saving infant’s life

'Watching the video, even though I know the positive end result, still gives me goosebumps'

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Springfield Police Department in Massachusetts released body-camera footage on Wednesday of officers saving a 3-month-old boy last month.

Officers were called to a home in the Mason Square neighborhood around 11 a.m. on April 20 after a baby boy was reported not breathing, according to Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh. When officers arrived, the baby was motionless and his skin appeared to be blue in color.

Josue Cruz performed CPR while officers Luis Delgado and Francisco Luna provided oxygen and support. After performing CPR for more than three minutes, the baby regained consciousness and began to breathe on his own. 

“Watching the video, even though I know the positive end result, still gives me goosebumps,” Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said. “These officers performed admirably in an incredibly stressful situation. I am so proud of them knowing that their actions helped prevent a tragedy and credit to Mom who did everything right.”

According to Walsh, the baby’s mother attempted CPR herself and called 911. The mother and baby were later taken to Baystate’s Pediatric Unit for further medical treatment. During a follow-up, the mother told the officers the baby was doing well. 

Last week, the mother thanked the officers in person at Springfield Police Headquarters.  

