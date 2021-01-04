Dozens of virus cases traced to Massachusetts church’s Christmas services

BOSTON (AP) — Dozens of positive coronavirus cases have been traced back to Christmas services at a Massachusetts church.

Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin says the city’s Board of Health has been working with the state to notify people who attended one of four services Dec. 23 and 24 at Genesis Community Church. The church is cooperating with authorities.

At least 44 cases have been traced to the church.

Genesis in a statement said it is encouraging anyone who attended the services to get tested, whether symptomatic or not, and helping those who need to quarantine to prevent further transmission.

Services are now being held online.