BOSTON (WPRI) — More beagles will be up for adoption in Massachusetts soon.

The MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) in Salem are bringing more than 50 beagles to the Bay State after roughly 4,000 dogs were rescued from the Virginia company Envigo.

The Virginia facility, which breeds animals for research purposes, was shut down in early July where the thousands of dogs were forced to live in confined, unsanitary and inhumane conditions.

The MSPCA and NEAS are heading to Virginia in less than a week to transport the dogs. More will be known about the precise number of dogs as the transportation date gets closer, the MSPCA added.

They are also planning at least four more trips next month to bring more Beagles in, the MSPCA added, and early reports indicate as many as eight pregnant Beagles will be brought up, ensuring the availability of puppies for adoption in the weeks to come.

Both the MSPCA and Northeast Animal Shelter believe that at least some of the new beagles will be available for adoption next week and interested adopters can apply online.

“It’s not easy to find the resources and space needed to care for such a large number of dogs, but our mission is to protect animals and relieve their suffering. We’re focusing on bringing the beagles to Massachusetts, getting them any medical treatment they need, and finding them the loving homes they deserve,” said Mike Keiley, MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs.

This comes as the Massachusetts Senate passed a bill to mandate that beagles used for research in the Bay State must be made available for adoption after their time in the lab ends.