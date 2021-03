FILE – In this March 28, 2018 file photo, the baleen is visible as a North Atlantic right whale feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass. Maine Gov. Janet Mills said in July 2019 that a federal plan to help endangered right whales at the expense of fishermen is “foolish” and is directing the state to come up with rules with a lesser impact on lobster fishermen. Maine’s congressional delegation is backing the governor. North Atlantic right whales are facing the threat of extinction. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

BOURNE, Mass. (AP) — Dozens of rare whales have returned to the waters off Massachusetts for the spring.

The whales are North Atlantic right whales and they have been sighted in Cape Cod Bay this month.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said there were 89 right whales spotted in the bay on March 21, including three pairs of mothers and babies.

The whales number only about 360 and they are vulnerable to ship strikes and entanglement in fishing gear.