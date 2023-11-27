SAUGUS, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into a double rollover crash that slammed through the front of a former Boston Market in Saugus Monday evening.

In a social media post, Saugus Firefighters Local 1003 confirmed that occupants in both vehicles were trapped as a result of the crash and needed to be removed from the wreckage.

The cause of the crash — as well as the severity of the occupants’ injuries — is unknown at this time.

The cars smashed through the former Route 1 restaurant’s glass entryway and into the building. The building — which remains marked by the former Boston Market signage — has been vacant for quite some time.