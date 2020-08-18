DOJ: Storage firm illegally sold deployed sergeant’s items

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has filed a lawsuit a Massachusetts storage company of illegally auctioning off the possessions of an Air Force sergeant while he was deployed, including his grandfather’s military medals and gear that belonged to a cousin who was killed in action.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday says Father & Son Moving & Storage broke the law by failing to obtain a court order before selling everything in the technical sergeant’s storage units while he was serving in Qatar.

“This servicemember was called overseas to serve our country and returned home to find his personal possessions, family heirlooms and military awards auctioned off to the highest bidder,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said in a statement. “That is unacceptable. We will continue to protect the rights of servicemembers who dedicate their lives to preserving our security and freedom.”

The suit seeks damages for the man, a penalty, and an order barring the company from illegally auctioning military members’ possessions in the future.

A phone message seeking comment was left with a company employee.

