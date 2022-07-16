MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Several people are facing animal cruelty charges for leaving their dogs in hot cars during a concert in Mansfield Thursday night.

Police said three dogs, Charlie, Lucky, and LuLu, were removed from cars that didn’t have adequate ventilation or water.

The temperature before the 7 p.m. Phish concert at the Xfinity Center was over 80 degrees with high humidity, police said.

The dogs were taken to a veterinarian to be checked out and police said they are in good health. They are currently staying at an animal shelter while their owners face charges of animal cruelty and confining an animal in a motor vehicle causing exposure to extreme heat.

The names of the owners have not been released.

During the second Phish show Friday night, police reminded concertgoers with two signs that said, “Pet left in hot car? Not cool!” and “Bad owners will go to the pound!”