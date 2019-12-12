DNA leads to charges for inmate in 1980 Boston rape, killing

BOSTON (AP) — A man serving life in prison now faces charges in connection with the rape and killing of a woman in a Boston hotel nearly 40 years ago.

Massachusetts prosecutors said Thursday that a grand jury has indicted Steven Fike on rape and first-degree murder charges in the March 1980 killing of Wendy Dansereau.

A DNA sample was recently entered into an FBI database and matched to Fike’s profile. Prosecutors say Fike is behind bars in Alabama for a 1982 rape and murder but is eligible for parole.

The district attorney’s office did not know if Fike has an attorney.