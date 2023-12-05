WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Worcester Red Sox will soon have a new owner.

Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) announced Tuesday its intention to purchase majority interest in the team.

Despite the impending sale, the WooSox will remain the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox and continue to play at Polar Park in Worcester under the continued leadership of Larry Luccino, the team’s chairman and principal owner.

“There is no organization more committed to Minor League Baseball than Diamond Baseball Holdings,” he said.

Lucchino, 78, said it was time for him to create a “succession plan” that would continue to elevate the club after his inevitable departure.

In addition to Lucchino, Polar Beverage CEO Ralph Crowley and WooSox co-owner Jim Skeffington Jr. will remain with the franchise.

“Jim Skeffington’s late father and I set out to keep the Boston Red Sox’s Triple-A club in New England, and in good hands,” Lucchino said, adding that he believes Diamond Baseball Holdings will be the “excellent stewards” of the team.

Diamond Baseball Holdings Executive Chairman Pat Battle and CEO Peter Freund said in a joint statement they are “thrilled to add the WooSox to the DBH family.”

If all goes according to plan, including obtaining the consent of the league and finalizing other closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

The WooSox will be one of three Red Sox affiliates owned by DBH, with the other two being the Portland Sea Dogs and Salem Red Sox.

The team’s sale price has not been made public.