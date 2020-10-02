CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
Delayed reopening after 10 more Massachusetts cities deemed ‘high risk’

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — Boston and nine other communities in Massachusetts have been added to the list of communities considered to be at high risk for the coronavirus. In all, 23 cities and towns are now in the category.

The designation from state health officials means those communities won’t be allowed to enter the next phase of reopening.

Gyms, museums and libraries will remain limited to 40% of capacity and that indoor performance venues will stay closed, among other restrictions.

Public health officials on Thursday reported more than 700 new cases — the most on a single day since May 30.

