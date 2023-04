COHASSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Authorities are investigating after the body of a 40-year-old Cohasset man was found on the side of the road Saturday morning.

Cohasset police said the body was discovered around 6 a.m. near James Lane and Cushing Road in Cohasset.

The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Police said there were no initial signs of foul play, and people living in the area are not in danger.