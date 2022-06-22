STERLING, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a family entertainment farm was damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning.

Sterling fire officials say the fire at Davis Farmland Discovery Farm is considered suspicious, but it’s still unclear whether it was arson. Sterling police and the state fire marshal’s office are assisting with the investigation.

No humans or animals were hurt in the fire, according to the farm.

The farm is now working to rebuild its “Mega Maze,” with the hope of having it ready to open by mid-September.

“We are extremely thankful for the quick response from neighbors, Sterling Fire Department, Sterling Police Department, and the Fire and Explosions Investigation Unit of the Massachusetts State Police for containing and controlling the fire,” the farm said in a news release.