David Ortiz hires ex-police commissioner to probe shooting

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
David Ortiz_149374

FILE – This March 24, 2014, file photo shows Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz in the dugout during the first inning of a spring exhibition baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Sarasota, Fla. Ortiz arrived at spring training in Fort Myers, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 2015. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Retired Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz has hired former Boston Police Commissioner Edward Davis to conduct an independent investigation into his shooting.

Ortiz’s spokesman Joe Baerlein says the three-time World Series champion hired Davis several weeks ago and Davis’ company “is monitoring and analyzing information from various sources in his native Dominican Republic around the motives for the shooting.”

Davis’ company is also providing personal security services for Ortiz and his family.

Ortiz was shot in the back on June 9 outside a club in the Dominican Republic by a gunman who drove up on a motorcycle and fired at close range. Dominican authorities have said that Ortiz was not the intended target. Several people have been arrested.

Davis was Boston’s police commissioner during the 2013 marathon bombing.

