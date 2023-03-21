NEW BEDFORD Mass. (WPRI) — DATTCO announced last week it will stop offering its New Bedford-Boston bus service next month.

The decision was made based on DATTCO’s ongoing financial struggles, according to the company. The service will officially stop running on April 16.

“This is a decision we have struggled with for several months as we looked at options to both reduce our operating costs and increase fares substantially,” DATTCO said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we have not found a solution that would provide a cost-effective commute option for you, our passengers, while overcoming the deficit we have been experiencing for several years.”

“We are taking steps to ensure continuity of the service through this date and hope this provides ample time for you to find an alternative to our service,” the statement continued.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said he’s “troubled” by the decision.

“DATTCO gave just three weeks’ notice to residents now scrambling for alternate transportation options,” Mitchell said in a statement. “Equally inexcusable is DATTCO’s lack of any engagement with the city, which would have been open to discussions regarding the possible takeover of affected routes by another carrier in a way that provides for a seamless transition.”

Mitchell said the city is now working with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to rectify the situation.