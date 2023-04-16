DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking the public for help after they say they found evidence of a hate crime in Dartmouth.

Dartmouth police said they responded to the Burgo Basketball Association facility on Slocum Road on Saturday afternoon and saw a dumpster with a derogatory term spray-painted on it.

“I am extremely discouraged and upset by this egregious and heinous act of vandalism,” said Dartmouth Chief of Police, Brian Levesque. “It is certainly the hope of every member of the Dartmouth Police Department that if someone has information that can help us identify a suspect that they will immediately come forward with it.”

Dartmouth police said they have not identified any suspects yet.

Anyone with information or video relating to the vandalism can contact the Dartmouth Police Department directly by calling 508-910-1735. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by using the Dartmouth Police Department Tip411 system.