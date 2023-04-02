DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth Police arrested two people this week for allegedly driving a stolen car.

Police said they saw the car, a Honda Pilot, while driving in Dartmouth on Thursday; they followed the car until it turned into a Walgreens parking lot on State Road.

Two occupants, later identified as Melvin Ward and Jessica Fernandes, then exited the car and entered the Walgreens.

As Ward and Fernandes were leaving the store, police approached and searched both suspects.

Police said they found fentanyl on both suspects and discovered stolen property from the Walgreens on Ward.

Ward was arrested and charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a Class A drug (suspected fentanyl), subsequent offense for possession of a Class A drug (suspected fentanyl), shoplifting (second offense), unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and four outstanding warrants.

Fernandes was also arrested and charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a Class A drug (suspected fentanyl), and one outstanding warrant.