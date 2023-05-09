CHELSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Officers arrested a Dartmouth man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death inside her Chelsea apartment Monday morning, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Angel Alvarez, 65, has been charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the death of 59-year-old Margarita Morehead.

Officers rushed to Lafayette Street to find Morehead lying on the floor in a pool of blood. Hayden said Morehead, who had been stabbed numerous times, was brought to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned that Morehead had been dating Alvarez, who Hayden said later admitted to stabbing her after she tried to end their relationship.

Alvarez then sped off in his car, which was found unoccupied at the intersection of Addison and Eden streets. Hayden said investigators noticed brown stains on the inside and outside of the vehicle that appeared to be blood.

Officers arrested Alvarez Monday night after he decided to turn himself in.

“Instead of dealing with the reality of an ended relationship with restraint and dignity, this man chose a shocking act of violence that ended Margarita Morehead’s life and ushered in eternal grief for her family, friends and relatives,” Hayden said.

Alvarez was ordered held without bail during his arraignment Tuesday and is scheduled to return to court on June 12 for a probable cause hearing.