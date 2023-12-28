BRIGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Two Massachusetts dogs proved to be a man’s best friend.

One morning in Brighton, a man was walking Dalmatians named Deanna and Tasha near a golf course when they were approached by a pack of four coyotes.

The coyotes were quietly lurking behind them until they lunged at the dogs.

“Deanna grabbed him from the side of the neck and shook his neck one time and I tried to kick him, I kicked him,” dog walker Josstin Lantadilla said.

The pack eventually ran away and both the dogs and Lantadilla were unharmed. Their owner, Jane Friedlander, said she isn’t surprised and credits their breed.

“They’re meant to drive away coyotes, wolves, foxes, anything that would bother a stable of horses,” she explained.

Now Friedlander and Lantadilla hope the city or state will step in to help protect residents and their pets from the increased aggressiveness of coyotes.