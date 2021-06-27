DA: Suspect in Winthrop shootings targeted Black victims, had written ‘troubling white supremacist rhetoric’

WINTHROP, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have identified the man killed by Winthrop Police after they say he crashed a stolen box truck and fatally shot two people on Saturday.

In a news conference on Sunday, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachel Rollins said 28-year-old Nathan Allen had written “troubling white supremacist rhetoric” before the incident and targeted the victims because they were Black.

Ramona Cooper, 60, a Staff Sgt. in the Air Force was shot and killed.

Retired Massachusetts State Police Trooper Dave Green was shot and killed.

“This is a sad day, these two people protected our rights, they fought for us to be safe and to have the opinions that we have and they were executed yesterday,” Rollins said.

Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason issued condolences to Trooper Green’s family.

“We at the Massachusetts State Police are also mourning the loss of a member of our family. The victim who was murdered outside his Beach Road home, David L. Green, was a retired MSP Trooper who had an honorable 36-year career in law enforcement.”

The colonel said Mason retired in December 2016.

Trooper (Ret.) David Green

“We are in the preliminary stage, we will continue to work on this and although these people lost their lives yesterday and the threat has been terminated, this individual, Nathan Allen will not hurt anyone else, these families deserve answers and we will find out what happened here,” Rollins said.

When Winthrop police arrived on scene, they exchanged gunfire with Allen. He was shot multiple times by police and died.