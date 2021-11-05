DA: Remains found in river belong to Mass. teen missing 40 years

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Old North Bridge in Concord, Massachusetts. Courtesy of: flySnow

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Human remains found in a Massachusetts river have been positively identified as those of a 17-year-old girl who went missing almost 40 years ago.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Friday that the remains were confirmed as belonging to Judith Chartier through dental records.

The remains were found Wednesday in the Concord River in Billerica, the day after pieces of the car Chartier was driving the night she disappeared were located in the water.

The Chelmsford teen was last seen at around 2 a.m. on June 5, 1982, when she left a party in Billerica.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM: 11/5/2021: Shawn Selleck, Providence City Clerk

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community