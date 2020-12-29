DA: Police shoot, kill man in Brockton armed with a knife

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say police responding to a domestic violence call shot and killed a man armed with a knife.

Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz says police went to a home in Brockton at about 3 p.m. Monday.

He says upon arrival, two officers encountered the armed man outside the home. He said the man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Neither the name of the man who died nor the names of the officers involved was released.

Police went to the home after receiving a call from a child who reported two of his relatives were fighting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

