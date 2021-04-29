DA: Mass. woman allegedly set on fire by husband dies

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a Massachusetts woman placed in a medically induced coma after she was allegedly doused in gasoline and set on fire by her husband has died from her injuries.

A spokesperson for the Middlesex district attorney told The Sun of Lowell on Wednesday that 49-year-old Celeste Marte-Lebron, of Lowell, died at the hospital on April 20.

Results of an autopsy are pending.

Her husband, Santos Lebron De Los Santo, remains held without bail after pleading not guilty to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

He blamed the fire on an electrical problem.

