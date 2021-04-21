DA: Man claiming to have bomb, rifle shot by police in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Worcester shot and killed a man who they say had charged toward them wearing body armor and carrying a rifle.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said police received a 911 call around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday from a man in the Grafton Street area claiming to have a bomb and a rifle.

Officials say the man was threatening to detonate the device. The SWAT team was called in to assist.

During negotiations with the man, he advanced towards the police and that’s when the officers shot and killed him.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

Anyone who was at the scene or has video of the incident is asked to contact Worcester police at (508) 799-8651.

