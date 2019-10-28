DA: Former Boston College student drove boyfriend to suicide

BOSTON (WPRI) — A young woman who previously attended Boston College but has returned to her home in South Korea has been indicted for involuntary manslaughter after her boyfriend killed himself in May.

Prosecutors said for months, she’d been telling him to kill himself.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, Inyoung You, 21, was present when her boyfriend, Alexander Urtula, 22, who was also a Boston College student, jumped to his death from a parking garage in Roxbury. It happened May 20, 90 minutes before he was scheduled to walk across the stage at graduation ceremonies — while his family, in town from New Jersey, was to watch.

“An initial search of Mr. Urtula’s cell phone led to an extensive investigation in which Suffolk County prosecutors and the MBTA transit police detectives determined that Miss You was physically, verbally and psychologically abusive toward Mr. Urtula during their 18-month-long relationship,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

In the two months before he died by suicide, they exchanged some 75,000 text messages, of which You is alleged to have sent more than 47,000.

“Many of the messages clearly display the power dynamic in the relationship — wherein Miss You made demands and threats, with the understanding that she had complete and total control over Mr. Urtula, both mentally and emotionally,” Rollins said.

Classmates, as well as family members of both Urtula and You, witnessed the abuse, Rollins said. In addition to text message evidence, it was also documented in Urtula’s journal entries.

You is alleged to have known about Urtula’s symptoms of depression as well as suicidal thoughts, and threatened to harm herself in efforts to isolate Urtula, Rollins said.

A grand jury indicted You on October 18. If convicted of involuntary manslaughter, she could face at most 20 years prison, or a minimum sentence of probation.

While there are similarities to the case of Michelle Carter, recently convicted in connection to the suicide of her boyfriend Conrad Roy, Rollins said there are multiple differences between the cases.

If you or someone you know has been affected by domestic violence and are in immediate danger, call 911. In addition, a free 24/7 nationwide support line is available through SafeLink at 1-877-785-2020.