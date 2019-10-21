CVS installs 56 in-store medicine disposal kiosks across Massachusetts

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — In an effort to encourage proper drug disposal, CVS Health has installed 56 medication disposal units at locations across Massachusetts.

The new disposal units join 42 others previously installed in stores and an additional 43 donated to local law enforcement statewide.

The Woonsocket-based company said by 2020, all CVS locations that do not have a disposal kiosk will offer DisposeRx packets, which allow customers to dispose of unwanted or expired medication properly from home.

The DisposeRx packets contain a powder that, when water is added, renders prescription medication unusable.

“Providing more options for the proper disposal of unused medications in our stores and in the home is just one of the ways we’re working to help combat opioid misuse across the country,” Vice President of Pharmacy Professional Services Tom Davis said.

Also by 2020, the company plans to install an additional 1,000 in-store drug disposal kiosks and donate another 400 kiosks to local organizations and law enforcement nationwide.