WAREHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Wareham firefighters responded to a house fire on Atlantic Ave. on Sunday.

In a post on social media, the Wareham Fire Department said first responders started an “aggressive attack on the rapidly spreading, wind driven fire.”

Later, additional firefighters were brought in to provide help; it took about one hour to get the fire under control, according to the Wareham Fire Department

The owner of the house and the owner’s pet cat were inside the house at the time but were able to escape safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.