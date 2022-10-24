BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A bomb squad was called to a house fire in Bellingham, Massachusetts, Sunday night after firefighters were told there were possible grenades inside.

When crews arrived at the scene, a family member said there could possibly be ammunition and hand grenades in the basement.

Residents who called in the fire also reported they heard explosions, according to Bellingham Fire Chief Steven Gentile.

Firefighters first decided to attack the 2-alarm house fire from the outside, which Gentile said is likely a loss.

“Once we didn’t hear the noises anymore, we decided that we could go in there. After I spoke to another family member, I was confident ammunition was no longer where the fire was, so we entered the building at that time,” Gentile said.

The homeowner was the only person inside the house at the time of the fire and was rushed to the hospital with injuries. No word on their condition.

It’s unclear if any grenades were found.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.