WEBSTER, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway as firefighters work to extinguish a 3-alarm fire at a restaurant in Webster, Massachusetts, early Friday morning.

Crews responded to Wind Tiki restaurant on Thompson Road just before 2 a.m., which is not far from the Rhode Island state line.

Heavy flames were shooting from the roof of the Chinese restaurant and the intense heat and smoke pushed crews back.

The building has been in the town for years and has housed many different restaurants over time, according to Webster Deputy Fire Chief Chris Jolda.

“One of the issues we’re dealing with is that it’s been renovated several times,” Jolda said. “My mother worked here at one point when she was in high school, so it’s tough.”

The restaurant closed at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, so one was inside the building at the time.

He says the building appears to be a total loss and no injuries were reported.

“We’re here to save lives and protect property so no matter if it’s brand new or it’s old or whatever, we give it our best,” Jolda said.

The state fire marshal has been notified and the investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.