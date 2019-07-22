Crews battle 8-alarm blaze in Natick

NATICK, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters are working to contain what is now being called an 8-alarm blaze that broke out at a restaurant in the downtown Natick area early Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. at the Kind Wok restaurant, a single-story commercial building on South Main Street in the downtown area of town, according to Natick Fire Chief Michael Lentini.

“It’s concentrated on the South Main Street side of the fire but where it originated and how it started, we do not know. Once we are able to start the investigation, we will, but it is too early to tell where it originated, said Chief Lentini.

The fire is close to the Natick Common and several other local businesses, which Chief Lentini said were, “all occupied at the time.”

8 Alarm Fire in Downtown Natick. Please avoid rte 27 and rte 135. Seek alternate route. — Natick Police (@NATICKPOLICE) July 22, 2019

“It’s been a very smoky fire, the prevailing wind has been helping us. It is in one direction so we’ve been able to move the companies out of the area,” said Chief Lentini. “Given the conditions and the smoke, we had to operate in that. So every company on scene was operating on air tanks and the tanks lasted about 30 minutes so we had to rotate them.

According to Chief Lentini, a firefighter on scene suffered a minor arm injury.

Crews from several nearby communities were called in to help battle the blaze.

An air unit and the Massachusetts Department Fire Services also responded to the scene with their rehab units, according to Chief Lentini.

“The heat has been a challenge today so that is one of the reasons we had so many alarms,” said Chief Lentini. “It is a manpower intensified fire,” Chief Lentini said.

Several streets in the nearby area were also closed due to precaution.

“It’s still a very active scene, so we’ve advised the business owners in the area it is going to be a very difficult day to do business in the downtown area today,” said Natick Police Lt. Ciara Ross.

The cause, which is not believed to be suspicious according to Chief Lentini, remains under investigation.