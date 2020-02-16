Crews battle bitter cold and intense flames at Bellingham house fire

BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Fire crews battled bitter cold and intense flames at a house fire in Bellingham, Mass. Saturday night.

Chief Steven Gentile said flames had already engulfed the home on Grove Street when he arrived around 8:15 p.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Gentile said firefighters did a search of the home and didn’t find anyone.

“The fire started to blow on the roof so we called all the crews out. At that time, we just went to a defensive stand,” he said.

The fire has been extinguished but was still smoldering several hours later as crews continued to put out hot spots.

Gentile said the State Fire Marshal and Bellingham Police detectives are investigating.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.