PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews battled a 2-alarm fire at the YMCA Family Pool Club at Park Terrace on Saturday.

According to officials, firefighters arrived at 5 Berry St. around 5:00 p.m. and saw heavy flames coming from the clubhouse building.

The clubhouse is now a total loss, according to the Plainville Fire Department. The building was under renovation and is a popular swimming spot for locals.

“The pool club is a beloved community gathering spot for many families here in Plainville during the summertime,” said Plainville Fire Chief Richard Ball. “Thankfully no one was hurt, but it’s very unfortunate that the fire resulted in a total loss of the building.”

Firefighters from North Attleborough, Wrentham, Norfolk, Foxborough and Cumberland responded to the fire, as well as ambulances from Walpole and Mansfield.

It took around an hour-and-a-half to fully knock down the fire, according to the Plainville Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Plainville Fire Department and State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.