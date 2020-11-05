CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • Vital Hotlines   
COVID-19 cases climb at a worrisome pace in Massachusetts

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — The number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb at a worrisome pace in Massachusetts as the state wrestles with a new coronavirus spike.

On Thursday, Massachusetts reported 23 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and more than 1,760 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest since the spring when the state was struggling to emerge from the grips of the first wave of the disease.

Full breakdown of today’s COVID-19 data (Mass.gov) »

The new report pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 9,859 and its confirmed caseload to nearly 160,700.

New COVID-19 measures unveiled earlier this week by Gov. Charlie Baker take effect Friday.

