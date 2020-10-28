Coronavirus testing site opens at Boston’s Logan Airport

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s Logan Airport has its first coronavirus testing site.
The site that opened Wednesday is in Terminal E and is operated by health and wellness company XpresSpa Group.
It will be for airport and airline employees at first but will start testing travelers in mid-November.
The facility will offer a quick test that returns results within 15 minutes; a nasal swab test; and a blood antibody test.
It will be able to process about 400 tests a day.
The company already operates coronavirus testing facilities at Kennedy International Airport in New York and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.
