Coronavirus testing site opens at Boston’s Logan Airport

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Medical Assistant Aneka Gopaulsingh administers a swab to Julian Bernstein at the new XpresCheck COVID-19 testing facility at Boston Logan International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Boston. The testing site is open for airport and airline employees, and will open to passengers and the general public in mid-November. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s Logan Airport has its first coronavirus testing site.

The site that opened Wednesday is in Terminal E and is operated by health and wellness company XpresSpa Group.

It will be for airport and airline employees at first but will start testing travelers in mid-November.

The facility will offer a quick test that returns results within 15 minutes; a nasal swab test; and a blood antibody test.

It will be able to process about 400 tests a day.

The company already operates coronavirus testing facilities at Kennedy International Airport in New York and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

